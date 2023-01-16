ADVERTISEMENT

14 arrested for assaulting tourists in Idukki

January 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Incident occurrs at Anchuruli viewpoint, near Kattappana, on Sunday: police

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattappana police in Idukki on Monday arrested 14 persons, including a 17-year-old, for allegedly assaulting a family of tourists.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Anchuruli viewpoint, near Kattappana, on Sunday. The arrested are Vandanmedu residents Prasanth (20), Sabari (20), Prasanth Shaktivel (25), Ajithkumar (23), Ajithkumar Anthoniraj (26), Vivishon (18), Manoj (19), Sudheesh (18), Arun Jayakumar (18), Vijay (18), Satheesh (18), Surya (18) and Reghu 31, apart from the 17-year-old.

According to Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishadmon, the family from Perumbavoor reached Anchuruli on Sunday afternoon for sightseeing. The accused gang which had also arrived at the place for sightseeing allegedly passed obscene comments on a woman from the family group. When her husband questioned the act, the youths attacked him. The assailants also attacked traders in the locality who had tried to help the man, the police added.

Following the attack, the accused attempted to flee the scene. However, local residents and some others blocked them at the entrance of the Anchuruli tourism centre at Kakkattukada. The police later arrested all the accused from Kakkattukada.

Mr. Nishadmon said an investigation into the incident was under way. “After verifying their antecedents, cases will be registered against them as per the Goonda Act if necessary,” he said.

