1,396 test positive in Kottayam, 1,482 recover

KOTTAYAM

20 September 2021 23:21 IST

561 cases in Pathanamthitta

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,396 people testing positive for the disease on Monday, a pressnote said here.

Of the fresh cases, 1,370 people including three health workers contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 133 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad , which recorded 78 cases.

As many as 1,482 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 6,705.

Meanwhile, 49,781 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease, the pressnote added.

In Pathanamthitta, 561 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but two persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of three cases were yet to be ascertained.

With 63 cases, Vechoochira panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvalla , which reported 52 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed six more lives in the district. With 1,210 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 8,197

(With contribution from bureau in Pathanamthitta)