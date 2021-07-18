13,956 more cases in State

TPR at 10.69%, 13,613 recover

The State reported 13,956 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 1,30,553 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Test positivity rate (TPR) continues to remain steady at 10-11% and registered 10.69% on the day.

The State’s active case pool continues to rise, as it has been for the past two weeks. Though over 2,000 persons on an average are being hospitalised every day with COVID-19 for the past three weeks, the total hospitalisations have remained steady at around 25,000, never going up, which is a major relief.

The active case pool now has 1,25,041 patients, with 13,613 recovering on the day.

81 deaths

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 15,350, with the State adding 81 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list on the day.

On Sunday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 2,005, taking the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 currently in hospitals in the State to 24, 794.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients went up to 1,899, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 669

The cumulative case burden stands at 31, 60,937 cases.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,271 cases, Kozhikode 1,666, Ernakulam 1,555, Thrissur 1,486, Kollam 1,026, Thiruvananthapuram 977, Palakkad 952, Kannur 797, Alappuzha 786, Kottayam 670, Kasaragod 636, Wayanad 473, Pathanamthitta 342 and Idukki 319 cases.