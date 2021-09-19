1,392 test positive in Kollam, 1,349 recover

1,288 in Kottayam, 1,270 in Alappuzha, 826 in Pathanamthitta

Kollam reported 1,392 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,349 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,388 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include four health workers.

At present the district has 27,510 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 23,90,261. While 1,795 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 3,54,238 primary and 19,859 secondary contacts of the cases. The test positivity rate in Kollam is 16.4 %.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,288 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,253 people including three health workers contracted the disease through local transmission.

With 141 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Erumeli , which recorded 76 cases .

As many as 1,434 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 6,890. Meanwhile, 51,309 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Alappuzha

Alappuzha logged 1,270 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 21.14%.

The new cases include 1,232 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 35 others remains unknown. Three health staff also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,414 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,187.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 826 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one person contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of four cases were yet to be ascertained.

With 52 cases , Pallickal panchayat reported the highest number of cases, closely followed by Pandalam - Thekkekara, which reported 51 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed four more lives in the district.

With 760 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 8857

(With contributions from bureaus in Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta)