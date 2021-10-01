13,843 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

01 October 2021 21:17 IST

Active case pool declines to 1,42,499

Kerala logged 13,843 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 1,05,368 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool has declined to 1,42,499 patients, with 13,767 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The Health Department states that only 11.5% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 25,182 with the State adding 95 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals State is 1,906 on Friday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has declined substantially to 813.

On Friday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID came down to 1,222 while the number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals declined to 17,976.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 46, 94,692 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported 1,823 new cases, Ernakulam 1,812, Thiruvananthapuram 1,464, Kozhikode 1,291, Kollam 1,131, Malappuram 1,125, Kottayam 896, Pathanamthitta 858, Alappuzha 811, Kannur 744, Palakkad 683, Idukki 671, Wayanad 339, and Kasaragod 186 cases.