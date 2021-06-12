13,832 new cases in State

Test positivity rate falls to 12.72%

Kerala reported 13,832 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,08,734 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate showed a dip at 12.72% on Saturday.

The State’s active case pool is declining steadily and now has 1,29,488 patients, with 18,172 patients reported to have recovered from the disease.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State has reached 10,975, with the State adding 171 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

COVID-related hospitalisations continue to show a dip and all hospitals have begun to breathe easy as the pressure for beds has eased.

On Saturday, new COVID patients admitted in hospitals in the State were 2,132, a significant decrease from the previous day’s figure. Two weeks ago, an average of 3,500 patients used to be admitted to hospitals across the State on a daily basis.

The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State, now stands at 31,103.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals has also declined significantly over the past two weeks and the number came down to 3,115 on Saturday. Those requiring ventilator support among these patients also dipped to 1,210.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 27,16,655 cases.

The active caseload has come down in all districts and in all except six districts, the active case pool has less than 10,000 patients. Malappuram has 16,143 patients, Ernakulam 16,702, Thiruvananthapuram 14,147, Kozhikode 13,399, Alappuzha 11,683 and Thrissur 11,277 patients in the active case pool.

Thiruvananthapuram is the only district where the new cases, active case pool as well as hospitalisations have shown an increase over the past two days, while these figures have dipped in the rest of the State. Hospitalisations also have not gone down significantly in the district, which has 5,859 patients now

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,234, Kollam 1,592, Ernakulam 1,539, Malappuram 1,444, Palakkad 1,365, Thrissur 1,319, Kozhikode 927, Alappuzha 916, Kottayam 560, Kasaragod 475, Kannur 442, Pathanamthitta 441, Idukki 312 and Wayanad 266 cases.