138 truck loads of waste removed within hours

March 07, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Thiruvanantha[puram Corporation health workers clean the streets at East Fort in the city after the annual Attukal Pongala festival on Tuesday.

Thiruvanantha[puram Corporation health workers clean the streets at East Fort in the city after the annual Attukal Pongala festival on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s sanitation workers gave the city a display of their efficiency on Tuesday, cleaning up most of the public spaces within hours of the conclusion of the Attukal Pongala. A total of 2,400 sanitation workers and 130 supervisory officials were part of the job which was spread over 52 out of the Corporation’s 100 wards. The cleaning up activities began by 2.30 p.m. By 7 p.m., the sanitation workers removed 138 truck loads of waste from the city’s streets.

Volunteers from various organisations helped the civic body in collecting the bricks left behind by the devotees. The bricks will be used for the Corporation’s housing schemes for the poor. The main thoroughfare from Secretariat to East Fort was washed down on Tuesday night. But on the other roads, ash remained to be cleaned. Although the Corporation had strictly enforced green protocol, paper cups and plates were seen strewn around at least in some areas. The civic body had appealed to the devotees to bring their own plates and tumblers to avoid littering. Voluntary groups and organisations involved in the distribution of food and water were also asked to desist from using plastic or paper cups and plates.

In addition to the Corporation’s own sanitation workers, the Lorry Owners and Drivers Association, Hotel and Restaurants Association, Catering Owners Associations and various voluntary organisations co-operated in the clean up activities.

