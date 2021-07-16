13,750 new cases, TPR at 10.55%

Active case pool rises to 1,21,944

Kerala reported 13,750 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 1,30,390 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

The sample results also include that of the tests done as part of the two-day augmented testing done on Thursday and Friday .

The test positivity rate (TPR), which has remained steady at 10-11% for weeks, was 10.55% on Friday.

The State’s active case pool continues to rise, as it has been for the past two weeks, and now has 1,21,944 patients. A total of 10,697 patient recoveries were reported on the day.

The official COVID-19 toll now stands at 15,155, with the State adding 130 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the tallyon Friday.

On Friday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,254, taking the total number of patients being treated in hospitals to 24,847. ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients , in both public and private hospitals, dipped on Friday to 1,906, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 686.

The cumulative case burden of the State, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 31,30,833 cases.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of new cases at 1,782, followed by Malappuram 1,763, Thrissur 1,558, Ernakulam 1,352, Kollam 1,296, Thiruvananthapuram 1,020, Palakkad 966, Kottayam 800, Alappuzha 750, Kasaragod 726, Kannur 719, Pathanamthitta 372, Wayanad 345, and Idukki 301.