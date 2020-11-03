KeralaPALAKKAD 03 November 2020 21:35 IST
Comments
1,375 recover in Palakkad
Updated: 03 November 2020 21:35 IST
When 431 people tested positive for COVID, 1,375 infected persons recovered from the disease in Palakkad district on Tuesday.
District officials said that 221 people had contracted the virus through direct contacts with infected cases. However, there were 201 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Seven cases came from across the border. Among the newly infected cases were two health workers.
More In Kerala
Read more...