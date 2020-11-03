1,375 recover in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

03 November 2020 21:35 IST

When 431 people tested positive for COVID, 1,375 infected persons recovered from the disease in Palakkad district on Tuesday.

District officials said that 221 people had contracted the virus through direct contacts with infected cases. However, there were 201 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Seven cases came from across the border. Among the newly infected cases were two health workers.

