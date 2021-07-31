1,371 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

31 July 2021 23:22 IST

1,120 in Alappuzha, 1,111 in Kottayam, 629 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,371 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,428 recoveries on Saturday. While 1,366 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include five health workers. At present the district has 31,814 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 19,49,325. While 2,354 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 3,12,386 primary and 19,056 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 1,120 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 10.01%.

The new cases include 1,106 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission. The source of infection of 13 others remains unknown. A member of the health staff also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 1,120 cases include 103 logged from Alappuzha, 59 from Mararikulam South, 44 from Mannanchery, 37 from Muhamma, 31 from Thiruvanvandoor, 29 from Kanjikuzhy, 27 each from Ala and Krishnapuram, 25 each from Cherthala and Purakkad, 23 from Kayamkulam, 22 each from Ezhupunna, Thakazhy and Thamarakulam, 21 from Pathiyoor, and 20 each from Karuvatta and Pulinkunnu.

Meanwhile, 1,278 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,064.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,111 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,103 people including three health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 12.32 %.

With 169 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Puthupally, which recorded 45 cases .

As many as 841 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,108. Meanwhile, 35,716 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 629 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, 626 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of five cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 9.1%.

With 42 cases case, Puramattom reported the highest number of cases, followed by Konni with 31 cases.

With 549 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 5,401 active cases.

(With contributions from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)