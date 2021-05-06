KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 06 May 2021 11:37 IST
Comments
1,353 booked for violations
Updated: 06 May 2021 11:37 IST
48,504 let off with warning
The City Police on Wednesday took action against 1,353 persons for violations of COVID-19-related restrictions. Cases have been charged against 262 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.
A total fine amount of ₹5.39 lakh was collected from 1,072 persons for not wearing masks and five people for not following physical distancing norms. As many as 48,504 persons were let off with a warning for not following safety precautions. Action was also taken against the owners of 20 vehicles.
More In Kerala
Read more...