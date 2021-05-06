1,353 booked for violations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 May 2021 11:37 IST

48,504 let off with warning

The City Police on Wednesday took action against 1,353 persons for violations of COVID-19-related restrictions. Cases have been charged against 262 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

A total fine amount of ₹5.39 lakh was collected from 1,072 persons for not wearing masks and five people for not following physical distancing norms. As many as 48,504 persons were let off with a warning for not following safety precautions. Action was also taken against the owners of 20 vehicles.

