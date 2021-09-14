13,500 title deeds distributed: Vasavan

KOTTAYAM

14 September 2021 20:18 IST

‘Coop. dept. provided jobs to 16,345 people’

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan here on Tuesday inaugurated the district-level distribution of title deeds.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vasavan said the State government could so far distribute title deeds to 13,500 people. “This government functions with a clear intention and direction even in its infancy stage. Although the Cooperation Department had set a target of creating 10,000 jobs within 100 days, it was able to provide employment to 16,345 people,” he said.

Of the 74 families who received the title deeds, 20 were from Kottayam taluk, 12 from Kanjirapally, 14 from Changanassery, 15 from Vaikom and 13 from Meenachil.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, presided. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and District Collector P.K. Jayasree were present.

In Pathanamthitta

Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the distribution of title deeds in Pathanamthitta. As many as 55 title deeds were distributed on the occasion.

Ms. George said plans were afoot to issue title deeds to 6,324 people across the taluks of Konni, Ranni and Mallappally. She also spoke of the State government’s plans to focus on various missions of the first government such as Ardram, Haritha Keralam, LIFE Mission and so on.

The government was holding consultations on what needed to be done at the State level. A district-level planning of the activities by these missions would also be carried out, she said.

District Collector Divya S. Iyer and district panchayat president Omallur Sankaran were present.