135 people hospitalised in Malappuram after showing symptoms of food poisoning

May 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

As many as 135 people who attended a wedding at Kalady near Tavanur in Malappuram district on Wednesday were hospitalised after they developed symptoms of food poisoning.

Many of them are children. They were admitted to different hospitals at Edappal and neighbouring places with diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. Health officials said none was critical.

While 69 people from Thuruvanam island near Maranchery, who accompanied the bride to the party at the groom’s house at Kalady, fell sick, 66 of those who suffered food poisoning were from Kalady panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials examined the premises where food poisoning was suspected and said it could have been caused by the water used during the function.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka called upon people to maintain vigil against food poisoning. She added that well water could be contaminated if waste disposal was not scientific, especially in densely populated areas.

“People should drink only boiled water, even if it is well water. Ice should be bought only from companies that adhere to food safety norms. When making cool drinks, use water supplied by known firms,” she said.

Dr. Renuka said distribution of old and stale food was banned by law and would invite punishment. She called upon people to remain vigilant against jaundice and diarrhea.

She asked people to maintain vigil against mixing of drinking water with contaminated water. “If we don’t take extra care, diseases like Hepatitis-B, typhoid, and cholera can easily spread,” she said.

There has been an increase in diarrhea-related diseases in the State during summer owing to shortage of drinking water. “Drinking clean water is the best way to ward off diarrhea and related diseases,” said Dr. Renuka.