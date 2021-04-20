1,347 cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

20 April 2021 20:47 IST

In a major spike, the district logged 1,347 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

It is the biggest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases in the district since the first case reported on February 2, 2020.

Of the 1,347 cases, as many as 1,337 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection of seven others remains unknown. Two persons who came from another State and one from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district also recorded one COVID-19-related death. The test positivity rate in the district stands at 16.84%.

In view of the rising number of cases, district authorities have further tightened the restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of the disease. District Collector A. Alexander on Tuesday issued an order limiting daily activities at places of worship to rituals. As per the order, a maximum of 10 people including priest are allowed to attend such events.

Names of those attending the events should be noted in a register and they should wear face masks and maintain physical distancing. In view of the night curfew, all religious events have been banned between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the district.

Meanwhile, 215 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 6,431.