1,345 new cases in capital

Test positivity rate at 9.13%

The district recorded 1,345 fresh cases and 1,212 recoveries as the number of active cases increased to 11,814 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.13% when 14,721 people were subjected to tests.

While most of the cases have been attributed to contact transmission of the infection, the source of infection was unknown in 90 cases. Four health workers were among those who tested positive.

The death toll rose to 2,593 in the capital district when 31 more recent deaths, reported between June 17 and 21, were attributed to the disease.

There are currently 44,153 people who are undergoing quarantine in the district. These include 2,379 people who entered quarantine during the last 24 hours.