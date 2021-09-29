1,339 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 September 2021 00:52 IST

The district recorded 1,339 COVID-19 cases and 1,124 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 14,002 on Tuesday. A test positivity rate of 14.3% was recorded.

A total of 43,172 people are in quarantine in the district. These include 8,562 people who have been observing self-isolation in their homes. The pandemic has claimed 3,903 lives thus far in the district.

