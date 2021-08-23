13,383 fresh cases as testing dips

TPR at 15.63%, active case pool 1,54,563

Kerala reported a significant dip in cases with 13,383 new cases of COVID-19 logged on Monday, when the samples tested over the past 24 hours also dipped in a major way to 85,650.

The dip in testing is attributed to the Onam festive season and holidays when people are reluctant to come forward to get themselves tested. The test positivity rate (TPR) registered on the day was 15.63%.

The State’s active case pool on Monday dipped to 1,54,563 patients, with a good number of recoveries reported in the past two days. The number of patients reported to have recovered on the day was 21,942.

90 more deaths

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 19,584 with the State adding 90 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of deaths on Monday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,647. Total hospitalisation of those with moderate or severe COVID does not show a significant increase and is more or less stable at 26,579 despite the increase in active cases.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 38,17,286 cases.

Thrissur reported the highest number of 1,828 cases, Kozhikode 1,633, Ernakulam 1,566, Palakkad 1,503, Malappuram 1,497, Kollam 1,103, Thiruvananthapuram 810, Alappuzha 781, Kannur 720, Kottayam 699, Wayanad 378, Pathanamthitta 372, Kasaragod 257, and Idukki 236 cases.