1,337 test positive in Alappuzha district

ALAPPUZHA

03 June 2021 23:29 IST

Kottayam registers 707 new cases

Alappuzha district reported 1,337 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day was down to 10.95%. It also recorded 17 COVID-19-related deaths.

Among the fresh cases, 1,318 people contracted the virus through local contact, while the source of infection of 16 others remains unidentified. Two persons who came from other States and one health staff were also diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, 2,194 people in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 16,531.

On Thursday, the police registered 44 cases and arrested 19 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

TPR dips in Kottayam

As many as 707 people including three health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Thursday even as the daily TPR further declined to 12.29%. With 108 cases, Kottayam municipality continued to lead the tally, followed by Ettumanur with 48 cases. As many as 709 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,373.

585 new cases

In Pathanamathitta, 585 people tested positive for the pandemic on Thursday. The TPR for the day was 13.8%.

With 41 cases, Kunnamthanam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Thiruvalla with 35 cases. Pathanamathitta and Pandalam municipalities reported 34 cases each.

Despite the fall in cases, the number of COVID-19 related deaths continued to soar in the district with the pandemic claiming six more lives. With 849 recoveries during the day, the district has 7,922 active cases while 15,465 others are under observation for suspected contact with COVID-19 patients.

(With contribution from bureaus in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)