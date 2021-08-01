1,336 new cases in Kollam

1,046 in Alappuzha, 963 in Kottayam, 386 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,841 recoveries on Sunday.

While 1,332 patients got the disease through contact, others include four health workers.

At present the district has 32,837 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 19,66,097.

While 1,676 people completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 3,13,054 primary and 19,066 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district continued to log 1,000 plus daily COVID-19 cases when it reported 1,046 infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 11.88%.

Among the fresh cases, 1,034 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 12 others remains unidentified.

The 1,046 cases include 134 reported from Alappuzha, 62 from Cherthala South, 41 from Thamarakulam, 31 each from Cherthala and Arattupuzha, 29 from Punnapra North, 28 from Aryad, 27 from Kayamkulam, 25 from Panavally, 24 from Muhamma, and 20 each from Mararikulam South, Vayalar and Punnapra South.

Meanwhile, 1,192 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,918.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 963 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 957 people including two health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 10.61%.

With 101 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kanjirapally, which recorded 72 cases .

As many as 693 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,514. Meanwhile, 36,933 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 386 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of three cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.6%.

With 19 cases case, Pallickal reported the highest number of cases, followed by Koduman with 16 cases. The disease, meanwhile, claimed two more lives in the district.

With 442 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 5,338 active cases.

(With contribution from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)