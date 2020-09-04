133 more COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 133 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday.

Of them, 120 were infected through contact, while five came from other States and eight from abroad.

As many as 6,474 people are under observation in Kasaragod. The district has recorded 5,378 COVID-19 cases so far.

In Kannur

Seventy-four cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kannur on Thursday.

Of the infected, 63 contracted the disease through contact, while one came from abroad and six from other States. Four are health workers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district so far is 3,883. As many as 2,927 patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 140 on Thursday.

In Thrissur

As many as 93 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Thursday, while 145 people recovered from the disease.

Of the positive cases, 91 persons contracted the disease through local transmission.

The source of infection in 12 cases is not known. There are 1,382 active cases in the district and 8,954 people under observation.

In Wayanad

As many as 18 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Thursday. While 15 of them contracted the virus through local contacts, three arrived from other States.

There were 17 recoveries in the district. There are 222 persons undergoing COVID-19 treatment and 2,927 persons under observation.

(With inputs from Kannur, Thrissur and Wayanad bureaus)