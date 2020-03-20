Kerala

1,314 under quarantine in Alappuzha district

The Health Department has increased surveillance and awareness in the district in view of COVID-19.

Officials said that 1,314 people had been put under home quarantine in the district on Friday.

“The number of people under observation now stands at 3,786, including eight admitted to isolation wards at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and General Hospital, Alappuzha.

Help desks

Meanwhile authorities have set up help desks for the public at Alappuzha, Cherthala, Kayamkulam, Chengannur and Mavelikara railway stations along with Alappuzha, Cherthala, Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Edathua bus stations. Passengers will be screened at help desks, which will function round-the-clock.

Mar 20, 2020

