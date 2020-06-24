₹131-crore budget for NSS

The annual budget of the Nair Service Society (NSS) for the financial year 2020-21, envisages an income and expenditure of ₹131 crore.

The 106th budget of the community organisation, presented by its general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair through videoconferencing here on Wednesday, expects an income of ₹24.98 crore from the capital sector and ₹106.01 crore from the revenue sector. It has also earmarked an expenditure of ₹43.27 crore and ₹87.72 crore for the capital and revenue sectors respectively.

The various forms of revenue from unaided schools and unaided colleges is estimated to be ₹12.63 crore and ₹4.10 crore respectively, while an additional income of ₹9.49 crore is expected from the plantations in its possession.

Capital expenditure

Under the capital expenditure head, an amount of ₹13.15 crore has been earmarked for construction and maintenance sector, of which a major portion will be utilised for the construction of NSS convention center in Perunna.

While an amount of ₹3.81 crore has been set aside for construction and maintenance works of aided schools and colleges, the health sector will get a cumulative assistance worth ₹38.81 crore.

During the presentation, Mr. Nair registered the organisation’s strong displeasure over a unilateral move by the State government to bring reforms in the general education sector. “These unilateral reforms, without any consultations with the managements that have made immense contributions towards the sector, will ruin the general education sector of the State,” he noted.

At the same time, Mr. Nair also hailed the steps by the State and the union governments towards assisting people, who faced difficulties owing to the COVID-19-induced lockdown restrictions.

Director board

Meanwhile, Mr. Nair was re-elected the NSS general secretary while, M. Sasikumar was elected treasurer.

The meeting also elected eight others to the NSS director board unopposed. They are Kalanjoor Madhu (Adoor); N.V. Ayyappan Pillai (Karunagappally); Chithara S. Radhakrishnan Nair (Chadayamangalam); K.K. Padmanabha Pillai (Ambalappuzha); V.A. Baburaj (Nedumangad); R. Balakrishna Pillai (Pathanapuram); G. Thankappan Pillai (Kottakkara); and Kottukal Krishna Kumar (Neyyattinkara).

Of the 284 representatives in the delegates’ council, 267 members attended the conference from 60 taluk union offices using the online conferencing facility.