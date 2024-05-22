13,000 teachers complete AI training

Nearly 13,000 high school and higher secondary teachers in the State have completed training in artificial intelligence during the summer vacation.

Organised by the General Education department and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology (KITE) for Education, the training aims at equipping teachers to use the latest technology in classrooms. Each teacher gets a laptop with Internet facility for the training.

The next batches will begin on May 23 and 27 at 140 centres across the State to provide three-day training. Higher secondary principals can directly register teachers at the centres from the school through the training management system, a statement from KITE here on Wednesday said.

With this, training for 20,000 teachers will be completed during the summer holidays. By August, training for 80,000 high school and higher secondary teachers would be complete. Training for primary teachers will follow. By January next year, two lakh teachers will have received AI training in summarisation, image generation, prompt engineering, presentation-animation creation, and evaluation, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has announced.