₹1,300-crore development project unveiled for Thiruvananthapuram airport

A new development initiative titled ‘Project Anantha’ has been unveiled for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with an aim to explore the “infinite possibility and endless opportunity” the airport has to offer. The possibilities of development and future expansion of the airport were presented at the TRV Growth Conclave held here on Monday (October 14,2024), which was attended by people’s representatives, State government officials, travel, tourism and trade representatives and airport partners.

The design of the new terminal presented in the conclave embodies continuity and fluidity, with cascading steps and terraced levels, drawing inspiration from the iconic temples of Kerala. The airport, with an investment of ₹1,300 crore over the next three years for the expansion of Terminal 2, will offer world-class infrastructure to passengers. The existing 45,000 sq. m airport, currently handling 3.2 million passengers per annum (MPPA), will be enhanced to 1,65,000 sq. m to handle almost 12 MPPA, with a multi-level curb integrated terminal.

The new terminal will also have a forecourt with an airport plaza, a hotel, commercial and administration block – all under a single roof. There will be more space for car parking, for the ease of both visitors and passengers. In addition, a new air traffic control (ATC) tower, an international cargo complex, remote check-in facility at landside will create a completely new airport complex.

The airport, which had been witnessing less than 100 air traffic movements (ATMs) per day until recently, has now registered around 118 ATMS per day. With new services and frequency enhancements, the airport is poised to handle the projected 50 lakh passengers this fiscal. However, winter schedule is likely to be rescheduled as the airport authorities are planning to carry out the mandatory runway recarpeting during the first quarter of the next calendar year.

