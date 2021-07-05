13-year-old Kasargod girl sexually abused, four persons apprehended

Police apprehended four people for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in Kasargod district of Kerala.

Kasaragod women police arrested four neighbours of the girl. One more person is to be arrested in the incident. A total of five cases have been registered by the police.

Police have found that a 13-year-old girl has been sexually abused by neighbours for several years. On June 26, one of the suspects in the case allegedly molested a girl in an unoccupied building. The local people who caught the person handed him over to the police. When the detailed statement was recorded from the girl, more information about the sexual abuse by others was revealed.

Police have registered a case against five persons in the incident. While three of them have been remanded, one person has been arrested. The police is search of another person, who is absconding.

The victim is now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee. Police are also investigating whether the girl was molested by more people.