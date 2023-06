June 23, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thrissur

A 13-year-old boy died at the Government Medical College Hosptial, Thrissur, on Friday following dengue fever. The deceased was Dhaneesh, son of Sumesh of Chazhur. Dhaneesh was Class VIII student of S.N.M. Higher Secondary School, Chazhur.

The boy was referred from a private hospital with low blood platelet count to the medical college hopsital on June 20. His condition worsened on Thursday and he died on Friday morning.

