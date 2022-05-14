13 students injured in clash; College closed in Kannur

Staff Reporter May 14, 2022 21:54 IST

The incident took place after second semester students alleged that some were excluded from participating in offstage events

KANNUR: At least 13 students were injured following a clash that broke out between the fourth and second semester students of College of Engineering Thalassery here on Saturday. Taking note of the situation, in which the students smashed benches, windows, and doors of the office, the college was declared temporarily closed . The clash took place in connection with the college festival after second semester students questioned the fest coordinator, alleging that some talented pupils in their year were excluded from participating in offstage events. Following this, a second semester student was beaten up by a fourth semester student. After this clash, the principal declared leave for the college. Among the injured, Ishaan (22) and Sayanth (22) were admitted to the General Hospital Thalassery, another student Tabab (22) was taken to the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital, while Anagh (21), Abhiram (19), Atharv (19), Aakash (19), Adarsh ​​(19), Arjun (20) and Sanadh (20) were admitted to the Thalassery Co-operative Hospital. Badilshaman, Abin and Anand were discharged from the Indira Gandhi Co-operative Hospital after treatment.



