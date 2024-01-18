13% of State land mass vulnerable to landslips, reveals AI-based map

January 18, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

An artificial intelligence-based map of Kerala has revealed 13% of the land mass as extremely vulnerable to landslips, forming part of a multifaceted crisis gripping the region.

The map shows Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, and Wayanad as highly vulnerable regions, says Girish Gopinath, Associate Professor and head of the Department of Climate Variability and Aquatic Ecosystems at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

He led the joint effort by scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, Michigan Technological University, and doctoral degree researcher at Kufos Achu A.L.

The preparation involved Deep Learning Technology to expose a multifaceted crisis in the region, providing susceptibility overview, spanning observations from pre-2017 to post-2020. The process revealed a confluence of environmental stressors that exacerbate the State’s vulnerability.

Critical factors contributing to landslip vulnerability of the State include first-order stream disturbances, slope toe cutting for road construction, and unscientific land use. Slopes within the range of 10° to 40° are highlighted as highly prone to landslips, indicating specific topographical vulnerability.

The vulnerability map, prepared under the aegis of Kufos, is the first AI-based landslip susceptibility map. The researchers note that following the extreme rainfall event in 2018, there is a significant 3.46% increase in the extreme susceptibility zone. These areas falling in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur call for targeted intervention strategies.

The study behind the map preparation also reveals Kerala’s high ranges, with approximately 31% of areas elevated above 600 m, falling under the extreme landslip susceptibility zones. “This underscores the urgency of safeguarding not only populated areas but also ecologically sensitive high-altitude regions,” says the Kufos scientists.

Vice-Chancellor of the university T. Pradeepkumar stresses the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the causes of landslip susceptibility. He points out profound environmental repercussions and need for swift action to curb first-order stream disruptions, regulate slope toe cutting, and enforcement of judicious land-use practices.

The AI-based map has been brought out at a time when the State faces escalating climate change and increasing frequency of extreme events. The State is grappling with unprecedented challenges brought about by climate variability, including extreme rainfall events.

