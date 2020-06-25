13 NoRKs test positivein Pathanamthitta

Thirteen more persons, all Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 174. Of this, 169 patients are being treated at hospitals in the district while five others are in hospitals elsewhere.

Those infected

A 39-year-old man who came from Kuwait on June 13, a 41-year-old man (Kuwait, June 11), a 51-year old man (Delhi, June 15), a 40-year-old man (Kuwait, June 15), a 30-year-old woman (Delhi, June 15), a 59-year-old man (Saudi Arabia, June 21), a 41-year-old woman (Delhi, June 9), a 34-year-old man (Kuwait, June 23), a 46-year-old man (Kuwait, June 12), a 28-year-old man (Kuwait, June 13), a 55-year-old man (Riyadh, June 19), a 57-year-old woman (Kuwait, June 12), and a 25-year-old woman (Haryana, June 12) are the 13 NoRKs to test positive on Thursday.

As many as 189 persons, both active cases and those with serious symptoms, have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Thursday evening.

In quarantine

As per an official bulletin, 5,648 persons have been placed in quarantine at corona care centres as well as houses in the district as on Thursday. Of this, 3117 people came from other States, 2,097 from abroad, and 434 are contacts of infected persons.