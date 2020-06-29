13 NoRKs positive in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

29 June 2020 23:08 IST

Eight persons have come from Gulf countries and five from other States

Thirteen more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) in quarantine tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 184.

A 53-year-old man who came from Qatar on June 12, a 27-year-old youth from Abu Dhabi who came on June 17, a 29-year-old woman from Delhi who returned on June 15, a 28-year-old and a 25-year-old women from Delhi (June 15), a 28-year-old youth who came from Kuwait on June 13, a 51-year-old man from Sharjah (June 23), a 21-year-old youth from Maharashtra who came on June 21, a 46-year-old woman from Maharashtra (June 26), a 28-year-old youth who came from Muscat on June 24, a 44-year-old man from Qatar (June 24), a 32-year-old woman who came from Saudi Arabia on June 20 and a 44-year-old Kuwait returnee (June 13) are the new patients. They have been shifted to various hospitals.

According to an official bulletin here, 289 persons have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district so far.

Of this, a total of 104 persons have been cured of the disease and one person succumbed to the viral infection.

A total of 198 persons are under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals.

5,686 quarantined

As per a bulletin, 5,686 NoRKS have been placed in quarantine as on Monday.

Of this, 2,856 people came from various States and 2,470 persons from abroad.

A total of 360 persons are the contacts of the infected persons.

Of those in quarantine, 1,411 NoRKs have been accommodated at 137 Corona Care Centres in the district, the bulletin said.