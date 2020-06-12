13 more test positive in Alappuzha district

The district witnessed yet another surge in COVID-19 cases with 13 more people testing positive on Friday.

Of the new cases, nine returned from foreign countries and four from other States. This is the biggest single-day spike since the first case reported on February 2. Among the patients, a young woman from Amabalapuzha had come from Kuwait on May 27. The second patient, a young man hailing from Cherthala, came from Dubai on June 1. A young man from Chengannur reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 27. The fourth patient, a youth, had come from Abu Dhabi on June 1. He is a native of Chettikulangara. A 57-year-old man hailing from Nooranad, had come from Muscat on June 30.

A youth from Pallipad reached the district from Dubai on June 1. The seventh person, a 52-year-old man from Karuvatta, came from Abu Dhabi on May 28. Another patient, a young woman hailing from Cherthala had come from Kuwait on May 27. The ninth person reached the district from Abu Dhabi on May 27. He is native of Palamel.

Of the cases from other States, one of the patients, a young man hailing from Cherthala, came in a private vehicle from Chhattisgarh on May 25. A 52-year-old woman from Mavelikara reached the district by a train from Mumbai on May 27. Two persons, a young man and a girl, both hailing from Champakulam, had come on a plane from Delhi on May 30. Of the patients, 10 have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha and three to Taluk Hospital, Haripad, for treatment. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 95.

One more case in Idukki

A Correspondent writes from Idukki: One more COVID-19 case was reported in the district on Friday. The 35-year-old resident of Kokkayar who came from Abu Dhabi on a flight on June 1 was admitted to the COVID care centre at Vandiperiyar.