13 more cases in Pathanamthitta
Number of patients touches 103
With 13 more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district went up to 103 on Sunday.
According to an official bulletin released here on Sunday evening, eight of the newly diagnosed COVID patients are women.
A 68-year-old woman who came to Mezhuvely from Delhi on May 28, a 72-year-old woman who came to Puramattom from Dubai on May 21, a 74-year-old woman who came to Kattoor near Cherukol from Dubai on May 21, a 27-year-old woman who came to Kozhencherry from Kuwait on May 26, a 29-year-old woman who came from Delhi to Malappally on May 29, a 27-year-old woman who came to Vallamkulam from Gujarat on May 27, a 58-year-old woman who came to Thumpamon from Kuwait on May 28, a 60-year-old man who came to Thumpamon from Kuwait on May 28, a 41-year-old man who came to Edayaranmula from Abu Dhabi on May 29, a 28-year-old man who came to Maniyar from Chennai on June 2, a 31-year-old woman who came to Parakode from Kuwait on May 26, a 67-year-old man who came to Pandalam from Kuwait on May 29, and a 64-year-old man who came to Adoor from Dubai on May 22 are the 13 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
