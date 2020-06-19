13 more cases in Alappuzha

In yet another spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, 13 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

Officials said that six of the patients were people who returned from foreign countries and seven had come from other States.

Of the foreign returnees, five came from Kuwait. One of the patients, a young man from Mannancherry, came on June 9. Another, a 47-year-old man from Muthukulam, reached the district on June 11. The third patient, a youth from Kandalloor, came on June 12. Two young men, hailing from Puliyoor and Nooranad respectively, reached their houses on June 13. The sixth patient, a 55-year-old native of Kodamthuruth, returned from Sharjah in the UAE on June 14.

Of the cases from other States, a 47-year-old woman from Thalavady reached the district by train from Delhi on June 9. Another, a young woman, hailing from Bharanikavu, came by a flight from Mumbai on June 6. A young man from Nooranad came by a flight from Haryana on June 14. A 52-year-old man, a native of Karthikappally, reached the district by a flight from Thane on June 6. A young man from Pattanakkad came on a private vehicle from Maharashtra on June 7. Another youth from Cherthala came on a flight from Assam on June 4. Another person, a young man from Chengannur, came by train from Mumbai on June 5.

Nine patients have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and four to Taluk Hospital, Haripad.

Five recover

Meanwhile, five people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 100.