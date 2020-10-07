13 lakh females receive self-defence training in Kerala

Based on Krav Maga as part of Sadhairyam Munnottu programme

Nearly 13 lakh girls and women have received self-defence training as part of the State government’s Sadhairyam Munnottu programme.

The training, based on Krav Maga, a self-defence and fighting system developed for security forces in Israel, is being provided by the State police.

Focus is on self-defence without the use of arms and incapacitating the enemy. The training will help ward off surprise attacks on women and children. Recognising attacks beforehand, learning how not to get trapped in such situations, and developing mental and physical strength to fight the attackers are some of the goals. Sports training for increasing physical health and tips to overcome attackers without losing strength are some of the lessons imparted, a release here said.

20 hours each

Select women police personnel are the trainers. Each district has four master trainers. Training is provided in schools, colleges, Kudumbashree units, offices, residents’ associations, and so on. Each individual is given 20 hours of training.

In 2019-20, 18,055 people received the training in Thiruvananthapuram district alone. It was conducted in 68 schools and 31 colleges. As many as 162 Kudumbashree units and residents’ associations too have completed training.

Confidence booster

Those who have received training cite an increase in self-confidence about personal safety. Instances of preventing sexual harassment on public transport or fending off chain-snatchers too have been reported.