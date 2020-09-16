13 enforcement vehicles for safe corridor

To patrol 80-km Vettu Road-Thycode stretch of MC Road

As many as 13 enforcement vehicles manned by the police and personnel of the Motor Vehicles Department will patrol the 80-km Vettu Road-Thycode model safe corridor on the Thiruvananthapuram-Adoor stretch of Main Central (MC) Road.

These vehicles, equipped with the latest enforcement tools, will patrol the accident-prone corridor to ensure road discipline. In case of accidents, these enforcements will be the first to reach the spot. The model safe corridor, aimed at zero road accidents, had been created under the Challenge Fund of the Phase II of the World Bank-aided Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

The 13 enforcement vehicles, including four Bullets, procured at a cost of ₹89.20 lakh were flagged off by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran on Tuesday in the capital.

Of the 9 Mahindra Marazzo enforcement vehicles, six will be manned by the police and the rest by the MVD. All the four motorcycles will be used by the police. The process to provide the enforcement tools in these vehicles is on, official sources said.

The ₹146.67-crore project aimed at zero accidents on the busy corridor, spread over Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts, through enhanced road safety, engineering, and education and enforcement measures, was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 18.