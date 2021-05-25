13 ‘crorepati’ Ministers in Kerala LDF Cabinet

KOCHI

The new Left Democratic Front Cabinet in Kerala has 13 ‘crorepati’ Ministers, according to an assessment by the poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Kerala Election Watch.

The average assets of the Ministers analysed was ₹2.55 crore. Minister of Sports V. Abdurahiman topped the list, with assets worth ₹17.17 crore while Minister of Agriculture P. Prasad of the Communist Party of India representing the Cherthala constituency had the lowest assets (₹14.18 lakh).

The data were based on the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 20 out of the 21 members of the Cabinet. The details related to Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty were not analysed owing to the lack of properly scanned affidavit on the website of the Election Commission, according to the ADR and Kerala Election Watch.

Mr. Abdurahiman had declared the highest liabilities (₹7.26 crore). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had total assets worth ₹1.18 crore. The other 'crorepati' Ministers in the CPI (M) include P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries (₹5.3 crore); Veena George, Minister for Health (₹2.17 crore); P. A Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Public Works (₹1.86 crore); R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education (₹1.22 crore); and M.V Govindan, Minister for Local Self Governments and Excise (₹1.19 crore).

The total assets of other ‘crorepati’ Cabinet members include Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister of Ports (₹4.3 crore); Antony Raju, Minister for Transport (₹3.25 crore); K. Krishnankutty, Minister for Electricity (₹3.10 crore); Roshy Augustine, Minister for Irrigation (₹2.47 crore); A. K Saseendran, Minister for Forests and Wildlife (₹2.06 crore); and G. R Anil, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies (₹1.28 crore).

The assessment found that 12 Ministers had declared criminal cases against themselves. The Cabinet has 12 graduates. Thirteen Ministers are aged between 41-60 years while seven are in the age bracket between 61 and 80. Of the 21-member Cabinet, three were women.