₹13 crore sanctioned to expedite steps to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad

February 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - SULTHAN BATHERY

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said the State government has sanctioned ₹13 crore to the Forest department to expedite steps to mitigate human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday after an all-party meeting and a review meeting of a subcommittee of the Cabinet, the Forest Minister, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh and Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the government will provide full support in addressing the issue.

As many as 15 of the 27 decisions taken in an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on February 15 had been implemented, Mr. Saseendran claimed.

An increase in the solatium for those who were killed or injured in wildlife attacks was a long-pending demand and it would be seriously considered in the next Cabinet meeting, Mr. Saseendran said.

Monitoring committee

A district-level monitoring committee will be constituted to handle issues such as wildlife attacks and entry of wild animals into human habitats. MLAs, district panchayat president, senior officials of various departments, and representatives of political parties will be the committee members. The District Collector will coordinate the committee. It will meet every fortnight and assess the situation. Such committees will be constituted at the grama panchayat and ward levels.

The coordination of various departments will be ensured to address the issues related to wildlife attacks. People’s committees would be constituted at panchayat and ward levels to supervise the proper functioning of the power fencing installed on the fringes of forests, the Minister said.

The permission of the Central government was needed to utilise the services of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers in clearing the undergrowth in forests and digging trenches on the forest fringes. A letter would be sent to the Union Forest Ministry in this regard. The Collector was directed to draft a report for the purpose. The Collector has also been directed to clear the undergrowth in private plantations. Those who failed to clear it would be fined, the Minister said.

The tribal plus fund of the State government would be utilised for works such as the construction of ponds inside forests, renovation of water sources, construction of check-dams and clearing vistas in forests. Stringent steps will be adopted against private resort owners who try to woo the wildlife to their resorts to entertain visitors. Stringent actions will be taken against those who dump solid waste inside forests, he said.

A project would be drafted soon to eradicate the invasive tree Senna spectabilis inside forests as a part of the habitat improvement, Mr. Rajan said .

The expenses for the treatment of the victims of wildlife attacks would be borne by the government, Mr. Saseendran added.

The Ministers paid a visit to the families of the deceased in wildlife attacks in the district recently

The Opposition United Democratic Front boycotted the meeting demanding the resignation of the Forest Minister and called on the Chief Minister to visit the district.

The Opposition also observed a 24-hour protest before the District Collectorate, accusing the government of failure to protect lives and property from marauding animals.

Youth Congress activists waived black flags at Mr. Saseendran at Chungam in Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday morning.

The BJP also staged a protest against the Ministers.