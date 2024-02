February 20, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government has sanctioned ₹ 13 crore to be disbursed as solatium for the families of those killed by wild animals, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Tuesday.

He said the amount was in addition to the ₹19.9 crore sanctioned earlier and would be used to compensate the kin of the victims of human- animal conflict in Kottayam, Palakkad, Kollam and Kannur districts.