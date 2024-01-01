13 cows of 15-year-old dairy farmer die due to poisoning in Idukki

January 01, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

As many as 13 cows died in a cattle farm at Velliyamattom, near Thodupuzha, in Idukki on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the cattle farm of Kizhakkeparampil Mathew Benny, 15, and his brother George. The cows began to collapse around 8.30 p.m. onwards. Within hours, 13 out of 22 cows died.

Distressed by the incident, Mathew collapsed and was admitted to a private hospital at Moolamattom.

According to Animal Husbandry department officials, the family provided tapioca hull to the cows on Sunday night around 8.30 pm. “Within 30 minutes, the cattle started to collapse due to peracute cyanide toxicity. The officials rushed to the spot and tried to save the cows, but 13 of them succumbed. Other nine cows were under observation,” said an official.

“Necropsy performed by a medical team led by chief veterinary surgeon Jessy C. Kappen found that the feeding of tapioca hull was behind the death of the cows.” an official said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani spoke to the student dairy farmers and offered assistance. Ms. Chinchurani will visit the cattle farm on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

According to local residents, the children were engaged in dairy farming after the death of their father’s demise. Mathew started managing the dairy farm at the age of 13. He won the best child dairy farmer award in 2021. According to his family members, there was no insurance coverage for the cattle, and they estimated an average loss of ₹12 lakh.