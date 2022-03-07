13 complaints resolved at women’s adalat

Kozhikode:

The Kerala Women's Commission resolved 13 complaints in its adalat held at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Monday.

Out of the total 62 complaints that were taken up for hearing, two were forwarded for police inquiry while 47 were postponed to be heard in the next adalat. Women's Commission Chairperson P.Sathi Devi, Member M.S.Thara, Director Shaju Sugunan and Circle Inspector Jose Kurien took part in the adalat, a press release said.