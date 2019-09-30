13 candidates file nominations for Manjeswaram by-election

A total of 13 candidates filed their nominations for the by-election in the Manjeswaram constituency on Monday, the last day for filing nominations.

UDF candidate M.C. Kamrudheen submitted two sets of nominations before Assistant Returning Officer and Manjeswaram block development officer N. Surendran at his office.

He was accompanied by UDF leaders including Rajmohan Unnithan, MP.

The LDF’s M. Shankar Rai also submitted two sets of nominations before Returning Officer and Deputy Collector N. Premchandran at his office here. He was accompanied by LDF leaders including former MPs P. Karunakaran and P.K. Sreemathy.

The BJP’s Ravish Tantry also filed his nomination papers on Monday.

The others who filed their papers include P. Raghudevan, K. Padmanabhan, K. Abdulla, Sathish Bandari, B. Rajesh, John D’Souza, B. Govindan, M. Abbas, and A.K.M. Ashraf.

The nomination papers will be verified on October 1.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 3.

The constituency has 2,14,713 voters including 1,07,832 men and 1,06,881 women. There will be 198 polling stations in the constituency.