13 acres resumed at Devikulam

The Revenue Department on Friday resumed 11.5 acres of government land at Suryanelli and 1.5 acres at Chinnakanal in Devikulam taluk which evangelist Jimmy Sakkriah had sold to Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd. based in Mumbai and RDS Project Ltd, an infrastructure company, after forging documents in connivance with officials.

District Collector H. Dinesan told The Hindu on Friday that the land was resumed after proving the government’s ownership of the land under question to the representatives of Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd.

Regarding the land under RDS Project Ltd at Chinnakanal, a survey found that only 1.5 acres had been encroached upon though the firm claimed ownership of over 3 acres.