13 acres resumed at Devikulam

The Revenue Department on Friday resumed 11.5 acres of government land at Suryanelli and 1.5 acres at Chinnakanal in Devikulam taluk which evangelist Jimmy Sakkriah had sold to Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd. based in Mumbai and RDS Project Ltd, an infrastructure company, after forging documents in connivance with officials.
District Collector H. Dinesan told The Hindu on Friday that the land was resumed after proving the government’s ownership of the land under question to the representatives of Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd.
Regarding the land under RDS Project Ltd at Chinnakanal, a survey found that only 1.5 acres had been encroached upon though the firm claimed ownership of over 3 acres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor