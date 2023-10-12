12th Kerala Travel Mart to be held from Sept. 26 to 29 in 2024

October 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 12th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM-2024) will be held on four days from September 26 next year in Kochi, showcasing the State’s strength in the tourism sector before a global audience.

India’s largest tourism and hospitality conclave that draws delegates from across the world, KTM will further strengthen Kerala Tourism which is already on a high growth trajectory, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, said a press conference here on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony of the flagship event will be followed by three days of sessions at the Sagara and Samudrika convention centres on Willingdon Island on September 27, 28 and 29, 2024.

The run-up to KTM-2024 will see a pre-mart tour from September 22 to 26, involving mediapersons, vloggers and influencers. There will also be a five-day post-mart tour across Kerala from September 30 for select buyers of KTM-2024.

The buyers at the event will be from the U.S, the U.K., Russia, West Asia, South Africa and other European countries, including Scandinavian, organisers revealed.

The biennial meet is billed as Asia’s largest tourism event with stronger international representation. Mr. Riyas said Kerala Tourism has made a fast recovery from the setback inflicted by COVID-19 and it is making a great stride now. During the first half of this year, the State registered record in the arrival of domestic tourists and also made significant progress in foreign tourists’ footfall.

“New tourism models like Keravan Kerala, Wedding Destination, Responsible Tourism activities, identifying unexplored tourism centres (Destination Challenge), Health-Wellness tourism and Adventure Tourism are being implemented with the active participation of local bodies and private players,” he noted.

The Minister also informed that ‘Kireedom’ bridge will be the first project to be completed under the Cinema Tourism initiative and the MoU for Heli Tourism will be inked in December this year.

The new tourism policy is catering to the welfare of stakeholders and capable of immensely contributing and strengthening tourism industry. The minister also revealed that the government is willing to accept and implement new ideas from travel and hospitality industry.

The business sessions of KTM 2024 will be held on September 27, 28 and 29. Public can visit the expo on September 29.

The 12th KTM will accord special focus to Kerala as a wedding destination. Besides its emphasis on promoting Responsible Tourism, the upcoming KTM will strive to boost MICE (meetings, industries, conferences and exhibitions) tourism. Cruise tourism is another area where the 12th edition of KTM is giving focus. Authorities are optimistic about roping in potential buyers from this segment as well, the minister said.