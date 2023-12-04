ADVERTISEMENT

12th Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta begins at Indian Naval Academy

December 04, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant INA, meeting participants of the 12th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta-2023 at Ettikulam beach in Kannur on December 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, inaugurated the 12th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2023 at Ettikulam beach in Kannur on December 4.

The impressive ceremony marked the commencement of event, witnessing participation of 21 international teams.

This year’s edition boasts the inclusion of teams from the INA and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, including an all-woman team from the INA.

The Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta, an annual event, serves to foster friendship with Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), enhance navy-to-navy engagement, and showcase the world-class INA, featuring the Marakkar Watermanship Training Centre (MWTC) with over 200 sailing craft.

The regatta is conducted in laser radial sailing boats with races scheduled over the next four days commencing from December 5 at the Ettikulam bay.

Championship will award the prestigious Admiral’s Cup and the Runners-up Cup to the top two teams. Individual medals will be presented in the men’s and women’s categories.

The Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta has gained popularity since its inception in 2010, and this year’s edition is anticipated to be as fiercely contested as its predecessors.

