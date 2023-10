October 22, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - KOCHI

An impressive 1,27,698 people commuted by the Kochi metro till 12 a.m. on Saturday, thanks to considerable number of spectators who arrived in the city to witness the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here relying on the system of mass rapid transport.

There was 50% discount on ticket fare after 10 p.m., Kochi Metro Rail Limited said.

