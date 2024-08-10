128 candidates recruited at ‘Prayukti 2024’

A total of 128 candidates were recruited at the ‘Prayukti 2024’ job fair organised by District Employment Exchange and Employability Centre at Yunus College of Engineering and Technology, Pallimukku, recently.

The event was attended by 21 employers while 777 vacancies were reported and 450 candidates attended the interviews. Apart from 128 direct recruitments, 264 candidates were shortlisted. The fair was organised for candidates with SSLC, Plus Two, Degree, Engineering, Diploma, ITI, or above certificates, along with final year students and those awaiting exam results. M. Naushad, MLA, inaugurated the job fair, while District Employment Exchange officer G. Deepu presided over the function.

