127th monthly meeting of MTIE Writers’ Forum held

September 25, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 127th monthly meeting of the Malayalam, Tamil, Indian English (MTIE) Writers’ Forum was held on Sunday at the Thainadu Hall, Statue.

G.N. Panikkar, poet and academic, chaired the session. Karumam M. Neelakantan, Beena S.R., Ayisha, G. Rajendran Pillai, and Sangeetha S.J., presented their Malayalam poems. Ajith Sundar G. presented a Malayalam story. Thirumala Satuadas, Suraj J. Puthuveettil, Jacintha Morris, Jayachandran Ramachandran, and G.N. Panikkar presented English poems. G. Jayakumar, Editor, India Forward also was present.

