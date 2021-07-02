1,271 new cases detected

KOLLAM

02 July 2021 20:13 IST

The district reported 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 and 990 recoveries on Friday.

While 1,265 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one NRI, one person from another State, and four health workers.

Advertising

Advertising

Kollam district currently has 30,537 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 16,57,209. While 3,670 persons completed home quarantine on Friday, the Health Department has traced 2,80,283 primary and 18,064 secondary contacts of the cases.