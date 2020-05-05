127 Keralites cross Muthanga border

As many as 127 Keralites who were stranded in other States crossed the Muthanga check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Monday.

“Those who have registered through NoRKA Roots and COVID-19 Jagratha online application can now enter the State through the check-post after getting permission from the officials concerned,” District Collector Adeela Abdulla told media persons after evaluating the facilities at a mini health centre opened for returnees at the check-post on Monday. The returnees should obtain permission from their respective district administrations through the Jagratha app prior to continuing their journey, Ms Abdulla said.

The health condition of the returnees will be assessed at the check-post. Details of as many as 50 persons can be evaluated per hour at the health centre, she added. District Police Chief R. Ilango and Wayanad Sub Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj accompanied Ms. Abdulla.