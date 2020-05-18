127 deportees from Bahrain quarantined at naval base

A total of 127 Indian deportees from Bahrain who were brought to the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery by a special Gulf Air flight on Sunday have been shifted to the naval quarantine facility at the School for Naval Airmen, said a press release from the Press Information Bureau.

The deportees were transported from the airport to the facility by special KSRTC buses under the aegis of the Ernakulam district administration.

As per the directives of the Government of India, the deportees are to be quarantined initially at a military base — at Kochi Naval Base — where they would be regularly monitored by trained naval health professionals.

To State agencies

After the mandatory 14 days’ quarantine period, the deportees would be handed over to the care of State agencies for further transfer to their home stations.

The Navy’s 200-bed quarantine facility here was set up in March 2020 and has been serving as a transit quarantine camp for naval personnel returning to Kochi for duty after leave.

The camp is being managed by trained naval doctors and personnel from the Southern Naval Command.